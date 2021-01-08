JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,500 Price Target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,814 ($36.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,764.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,719.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

