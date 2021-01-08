JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. 3,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

