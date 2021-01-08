JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to “Neutral”

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

