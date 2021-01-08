JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Trading Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.63. 11,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 29,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

