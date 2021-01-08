JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 83,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 298,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 289,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.78. 4,060,191 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

