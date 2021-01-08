JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

