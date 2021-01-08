JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,676 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

