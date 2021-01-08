Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB) Trading 38.5% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) (CVE:JUB) traded up 38.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (JUB.V) Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

