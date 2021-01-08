Juggernaut (JGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $245,976.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $245,976.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00441440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00242418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.