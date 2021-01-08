Juggernaut Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $307,803.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.