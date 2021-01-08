JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 98.4% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $306.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037658 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002685 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002480 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

