Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00.

NYSE STE traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 300,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.