Julia Madsen Sells 1,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00.
NYSE STE traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 300,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.66.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
