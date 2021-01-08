Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $157,568.71 and approximately $21.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 323.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00415916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00214743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048907 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

