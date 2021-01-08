Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

