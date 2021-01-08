JUST Price Tops $0.0263 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. JUST has a market cap of $59.34 million and approximately $111.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00442067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050097 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

