JUST Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $61.90 million and $101.35 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00420912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00213813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050681 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

