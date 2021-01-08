JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,387.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. JustBet has a total market cap of $242,879.35 and $39,387.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.