JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $240,446.18 and approximately $23,016.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00441404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00220726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050772 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

