JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Cap Hits $4.04 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $30.32 or 0.00074148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $611,477.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

