Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $11.17 or 0.00026859 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $14.70 million and $1.48 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

