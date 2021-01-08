Juventus Football Club’s (JVTSF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JVTSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.42.
About Juventus Football Club
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.