K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Shares Gap Down to $255.00

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $255.00, but opened at $242.50. K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 119,803 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £169.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Company Profile (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.