Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Down 6.6%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.72. 197,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 221,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHOTF. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Kahoot! AS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kahoot! AS in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

