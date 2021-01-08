Kava.io Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003947 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $75.24 million and approximately $56.56 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00185539 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,499,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.