Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.05. Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,931,907 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) Company Profile (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

