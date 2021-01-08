Kay Page Buys 63,675 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) (ASX:HVN) insider Kay Page bought 63,675 shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,456.25 ($216,040.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.

Get Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) alerts:

About Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.