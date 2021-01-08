Kay Page Buys 63,675 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) (ASX:HVN) insider Kay Page bought 63,675 shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,456.25 ($216,040.18).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.
About Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX)
Featured Article: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.