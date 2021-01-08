Kcash Market Capitalization Tops $8.31 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

