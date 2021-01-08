Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $9.13. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 3,218 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNY. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

