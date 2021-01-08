Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $933,720.84 and approximately $124,403.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.03 or 0.00032057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00103277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00425976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,661 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

