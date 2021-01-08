Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.44

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 4459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.