Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.70

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and traded as low as $144.61. Kerry Group shares last traded at $144.72, with a volume of 5,334 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

