KeyCorp Boosts Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $55.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

