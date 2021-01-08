Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 343,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

