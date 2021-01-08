KickCoin (KICK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

