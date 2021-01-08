KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,922.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $604,281.43 and $148,922.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00279937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.84 or 0.02691534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012328 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, HitBTC, Coinsbit, Dcoin, Livecoin, TOKOK, Mercatox, BitMart, CoinBene, Gate.io, YoBit, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Exmo, COSS and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.