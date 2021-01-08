KickToken (KICK) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $607,772.80 and approximately $154,067.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, KuCoin, ABCC and YoBit. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, Dcoin, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, ABCC, YoBit, Exmo, BitMart, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinsbit, KuCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

