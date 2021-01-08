Kin (KIN) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Kin has a total market cap of $100.91 million and $788,066.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005914 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

