Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Denise Bevers Sells 39,069 Shares

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 293,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

