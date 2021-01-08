King DAG Price Reaches $0.25 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One King DAG token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $13.53 million and $3.29 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

