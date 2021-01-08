King DAG Trading Down 0.1% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

