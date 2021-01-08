Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.71

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $270.71 and traded as high as $286.70. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) shares last traded at $284.50, with a volume of 6,227,752 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

