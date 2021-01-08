Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Up 15.8%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s share price shot up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.36. 154,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 42,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,472 shares of company stock valued at $238,127. 49.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services makes up 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

