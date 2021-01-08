KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.84

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 6020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 892,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

