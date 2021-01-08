KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Argus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $278.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $279.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in KLA by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

