KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.95

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and traded as low as $40.73. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 19,783 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.