Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 82.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.