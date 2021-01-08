Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Sells $51,150.00 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50.

NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,960. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

