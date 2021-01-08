Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi Sells 69,213 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $207,639.00.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,960. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

