KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KPT. National Bank Financial cut their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,159. KP Tissue Inc. has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$104.85 million and a PE ratio of 144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7922528 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

