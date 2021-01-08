KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.72% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

